January 25, 2024 09:19 am | Updated 09:19 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Budget session of Kerala Assembly begins today with Governor’s policy address. A petition by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) challenging the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate in a case registered in connection with the floating of masala bonds to come up before Kerala High Court today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to release biography of the late Kerala Congress leader KM Mani at a function to be held in Thiruvananthapuram today evening. The Congress-led United Democratic Front will begin seat-sharing talks between coalition partners today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to present CM’s awards for outstanding students in Thiruvananthapuram today.

