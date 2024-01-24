January 24, 2024 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

A section of State government employees and teachers affiliated to Opposition party unions in Kerala are on a token strike today raising various demands including disbursement of DA arrears. The Government has declared dies non against those participating in the strike. The Kerala High Court will consider a petition seeking a probe by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office into the money transactions between CMRL and various political party leaders including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter T. Veena. A special court in Kochi will consider the bail application of Bhasurangan and his son Akhiljith in the Kandala Service Cooperative Bank fraud case. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is to lay the foundation stone for a building to house the Revenue department headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram today. The 61st national conference of Indian Academy of Pediatrics begins in Kochi today. Employees at BPCL Kochi refinery and Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore have launched a protest seeking payment of incentives according to the new PSU profitability plans of the Union govt. and settlements on long term wages revision. The Mamangam festival begins at Tirunavaya in Malappuram. For the first time in recent history, Palakkad’s Edathara village joins the festivities. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu to inaugurate a State-level programme to convert 3000 garbage dumping sites into parks or gardens at a function in Thiruvananthapuram today. The Higher Education department has tied up with the National Service Scheme and local bodies to implement the programme.

