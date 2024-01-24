Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today
- A section of State government employees and teachers affiliated to Opposition party unions in Kerala are on a token strike today raising various demands including disbursement of DA arrears. The Government has declared dies non against those participating in the strike.
- The Kerala High Court will consider a petition seeking a probe by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office into the money transactions between CMRL and various political party leaders including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter T. Veena.
- A special court in Kochi will consider the bail application of Bhasurangan and his son Akhiljith in the Kandala Service Cooperative Bank fraud case.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is to lay the foundation stone for a building to house the Revenue department headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram today.
- The 61st national conference of Indian Academy of Pediatrics begins in Kochi today.
- Employees at BPCL Kochi refinery and Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore have launched a protest seeking payment of incentives according to the new PSU profitability plans of the Union govt. and settlements on long term wages revision.
- The Mamangam festival begins at Tirunavaya in Malappuram. For the first time in recent history, Palakkad’s Edathara village joins the festivities.
- Higher Education Minister R. Bindu to inaugurate a State-level programme to convert 3000 garbage dumping sites into parks or gardens at a function in Thiruvananthapuram today. The Higher Education department has tied up with the National Service Scheme and local bodies to implement the programme.
