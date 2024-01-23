January 23, 2024 08:54 am | Updated 08:54 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu to lay the foundation stone for “She Lodge’ to be built by Greater Cochin Development Authority. A petition by the Kerala Private Bus Operators’ Association challenging the restriction of private limited stop services operation to just 140 km per day is to come up before the Kerala High Court today. The Angamaly police are on the lookout for the man who is suspected to have murdered his wife. Her body was found in the drawing room of the house by their son. Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan to inaugurate function organised by the KPCC Vichar Vibhaag in Thiruvananthapuram today to mark the death centenary of poet Kumaranasan. MPs Shashi Tharoor and Abdu Samad Samadani are scheduled to participate.

