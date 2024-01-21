ADVERTISEMENT

Top Kerala news developments today

January 21, 2024 09:44 am | Updated 09:44 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Jan 21, Sunday

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is to inaugurate the ninth Kerala Cooperative Congress in Thiruvananthapuram today morning.  | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Top Developments
  • Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal to address a public meeting at the Kozhikode beach today evening to mark the culmination of the Muslim Youth League rally against hate politics and government misrule.
  • Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is to inaugurate the ninth Kerala Cooperative Congress in Thiruvananthapuram today morning.
  • Parish priests refuse to read the combined letters from synod members of the Syro-Malabar church on adopting unified mass liturgy from today while the official faction supporting the hierarchy accuses Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil of giving the rebels a free run.

