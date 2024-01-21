Top Kerala news developments today

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today
Top Developments
- Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal to address a public meeting at the Kozhikode beach today evening to mark the culmination of the Muslim Youth League rally against hate politics and government misrule.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is to inaugurate the ninth Kerala Cooperative Congress in Thiruvananthapuram today morning.
- Parish priests refuse to read the combined letters from synod members of the Syro-Malabar church on adopting unified mass liturgy from today while the official faction supporting the hierarchy accuses Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil of giving the rebels a free run.
Read more news from Kerala here.
