Top Kerala news developments today

January 21, 2024 09:44 am | Updated 09:44 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Top Developments Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal to address a public meeting at the Kozhikode beach today evening to mark the culmination of the Muslim Youth League rally against hate politics and government misrule.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is to inaugurate the ninth Kerala Cooperative Congress in Thiruvananthapuram today morning.

Parish priests refuse to read the combined letters from synod members of the Syro-Malabar church on adopting unified mass liturgy from today while the official faction supporting the hierarchy accuses Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil of giving the rebels a free run.

