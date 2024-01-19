January 19, 2024 08:50 am | Updated 08:50 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Police registered a fresh case against Youth Congress State president Rahul Mamkootathil over the reception organised for him in front of the Central jail, Poojapura on Wednesday following his release. He has been charged with unlawful assembly and obstructing public movement. MLAs Shafi Parambil and Anwar Sadath also arraigned as accused in the case. One student was arrested in connection with the violence in the Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam which culminated in the stabbing of an SFI activist yesterday. The Kalpetta Principal Sessions court will consider a plea by the Forest Department to auction the 104 logs seized following the Muttil tree felling case. The DFO has moved the court arguing that the logs would be damaged if left to the elements for long. A petition filed by Kerala Private Hospitals Association seeking to implement Ayushman Bharath Pradhanmanthri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY)” in the state to come up before Kerala High Court.

