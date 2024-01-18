January 18, 2024 09:26 am | Updated 09:26 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil is to launch the State-level distribution of 45127 priority ration cards in Thiruvananthapuram today. The LDF government aims to distribute nearly 4.13 lakh priority ration cards by the end of the ongoing drive. Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar will inspect the newly purchased electric double-decker buses in Thiruvananthapuram today. He will also distribute the new khaki uniforms for KSRTC staffers on the occasion. The Kozhikode Additional Sessions Court trying the Koodathayi serial murder cases to consider the petition of the second accused M.S. Mathew seeking the court’s intervention to ban the docu-fiction, Curry & Cyanide - The Jolly Joseph Case, in Netflix and other OTT platforms. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider petitions filed by Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar seeking to quash two cases registered against him for allegedly making statements in the wake of the blasts at a prayer meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses at Kalamassery in Kochi. Shashi Tharoor, MP, and Deepak Parekh of HDFC to address Kerala Management Association members at KMAs annual meeting in Kochi today. Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai to inaugurate the distribution of hearing aids to 127 children with hearing impairment, organised by Calicut Diocese Social Service Society in Kozhikode today. Former Union Minister and Kerala in charge of BJP Prakash Javadekar will inaugurate the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Kozhikode today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address beneficiaries online.

