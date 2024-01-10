January 10, 2024 09:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Youth Congress workers will take out a march to the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram and hold demonstrations at the district level today to protest the arrest and remand of the organisation’s State president Rahul Mankoottathil yesterday. UDF leadership meeting today to discuss and evaluate preparations for the general elections. The meeting is also expected to finalise a schedule for the seat-sharing talks between coalition partners. Inauguration of the new building Niagara in Technopark campus, Thiruvananthapuram by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Kerala High Court is likely to take up a suo motu case about crowd management at Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple, Dairy exhibition of Palakkad district begins at Mankara.

Read more news from Kerala here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT