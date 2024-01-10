Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today
- Youth Congress workers will take out a march to the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram and hold demonstrations at the district level today to protest the arrest and remand of the organisation’s State president Rahul Mankoottathil yesterday.
- UDF leadership meeting today to discuss and evaluate preparations for the general elections. The meeting is also expected to finalise a schedule for the seat-sharing talks between coalition partners.
- Inauguration of the new building Niagara in Technopark campus, Thiruvananthapuram by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
- The Kerala High Court is likely to take up a suo motu case about crowd management at Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple,
- Dairy exhibition of Palakkad district begins at Mankara.
