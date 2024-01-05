January 05, 2024 09:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will jointly inaugurate the construction of nine highways in Kerala under the Bharat Paryojana project at a function to be held in Kasaragode this evening. They will also commission three highways completed by NHAI at an online event. Union ministers V.K. Singh and V. Muraleedharan and State Minister for Public Works Muhamed Riyas are scheduled to participate in the event. Vice Chairman of NITI Ayog Suman Bery to inaugurate a national workshop in Kochi on the potential for developing the fisheries sector in different States. Member of NITI Ayog Prof Ramesh Chand and Deputy Director General, ICAR J.K. Jena to be present. The second day of the State School Arts Festival in Kollam. The competition heats up as 60 stage events are scheduled to be held today. The AITUC State conference is to come to an end today in Kochi. New office bearers are to be elected . The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a petition filed by Aloshius Xavier, president of Kerala Students Union (KSU) seeking a judicial inquiry into the stampede during a tech-fest at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) that claimed four lives. Vice Chairman of Chalachitra Academy Premkumar to inaugurate KoCo Film Fest of Kozhikode Corporation. The festival with Kozhikode as its theme is being held to celebrate the city’s status as UNESCO City of Literature . Day two of State Technical High school arts fest at Chittoor, Palakkad.

