January 03, 2024 08:55 am | Updated 08:55 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Sthreesakthi Modikkoppam (Empower women with Modi) women’s meet in Thrissur today evening. Mr. Modi will arrive at Kuttanalloor by helicopter and lead a road show organised by the BJP before proceeding to the venue. The Kerala Cabinet meeting today is likely to finalise the date of the next Assembly session. A petition by the Kerala Yukthivadi Sanghom seeking a directive to enact a law against evil practices such as sorcery and black magic is expected to come up before the Kerala High Court today. Amarjeet Kaur, national general secretary of the All-India Trade Union Congress, to inaugurate the delegates’ meeting at the State conference of the trade union in Kochi. Forensic team to gather evidence from the spot as fishers call for a scientific investigation into the fire incident at Chaliyam fish landing centre in Kozhikode on Monday night.

Read more news from Kerala here.