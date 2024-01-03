Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Sthreesakthi Modikkoppam (Empower women with Modi) women’s meet in Thrissur today evening. Mr. Modi will arrive at Kuttanalloor by helicopter and lead a road show organised by the BJP before proceeding to the venue.
- The Kerala Cabinet meeting today is likely to finalise the date of the next Assembly session.
- A petition by the Kerala Yukthivadi Sanghom seeking a directive to enact a law against evil practices such as sorcery and black magic is expected to come up before the Kerala High Court today.
- Amarjeet Kaur, national general secretary of the All-India Trade Union Congress, to inaugurate the delegates’ meeting at the State conference of the trade union in Kochi.
- Forensic team to gather evidence from the spot as fishers call for a scientific investigation into the fire incident at Chaliyam fish landing centre in Kozhikode on Monday night.
