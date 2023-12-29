December 29, 2023 09:43 am | Updated 09:43 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

K.B. Ganesh Kumar and Ramachandran Kadannapally are to be sworn in as Ministers at a specially arranged venue at the Raj Bhavan today evening. The Special Court considering the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank case will pronounce its judgement in the bail application of P.R. Aravindakshan, the CPIM councillor in Wadakkanchery municipality today. Third edition of Beypore International Water Fest concludes today. National Women’s Drama Festival concludes in Thiruvananthapuram today. CPI(M) state secretariat meeting today is likely to review the government’s outreach programme Nava Kerala Sadas.

Read more news from Kerala here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT