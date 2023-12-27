December 27, 2023 09:17 am | Updated 09:17 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran and Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan among Congress leaders to participate in the ‘liberation from fascism’ day across Kerala today to protest the heavy-handed response to the party’s black flag demonstrations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s motorcade during the recently concluded Navakerala Sadas. Heavy rush of pilgrims for the Mandala puja at Sabarimala today. The temple will close today and reopen for the Makavilakku season on Dec 30. Second Day of Beypore International Water Fest- Season 3 in Kozhikode. Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan to give away the award in memory of trade union leader PM Sadirikoya to lUML leader MK Muneer in Kozhikode today. Police are likely to submit a chargesheet today in Kunnamangalam court against doctors and nursing staff in the ‘botched surgery’ of K.K. Harshina at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Buon Natale (Italian word meaning Happy Christmas), a Christmas celebration in which more than 15000 people dressed up as Santa Claus will parade on Swaraj Round, Thrissur, will be held today. As part of a meet organised to celebrate the golden jubilee of Kerala winning the Santosh Trophy, players who were part of the winning team interact with footballers of today at the Kochi Corporation Council hall.

Read more news from Kerala here.