December 19, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:06 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

The shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam will be raised in phases starting at 10 a.m. today after the water level in the reservoir crossed 138 ft yesterday. People living on the banks of Periyar have been issued warning. The tiger that was captured in Wayanad yesterday will be shifted to the new zoo in Thrissur. After examination by Forest veterinarians, the tiger will be initially shifted to the animal hospice in Sulthan Bathery. The Enforcement Directorate has summoned the Thrissur district secretary of the CPI-M M.M. Varghese and two others for questioning today in connection with the investigation into the Karuvannur bank loan scam case. Writer M. Mukundan to address convocation ceremony of Calicut Press Club Institute of Journalism Speaker A.N. Shamseer to inaugurate the State meeting of Kerala Hotel and Restaurants’ Association in Kochi today. Nava Kerala sadas in Kollam today. Karunagapally, Chavara, Kundara and Kollam constituencies are to be covered. Meeting to discuss plans to maintain Kozhikode as UNESCO City of Literature after it was awarded the status recently.

Read more news from Kerala here.