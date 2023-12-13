December 13, 2023 09:28 am | Updated 09:28 am IST

Nava kerala Sadas in Kottayam district today. Ettumanoor, Puthupally, Changanassery and Kottayam constituencies to be covered. Rush at Sabarimala sannidhanam brought under control, say temple authorities, traffic block on roads leading to the base camp at NIlackal and Pampa also ease. High Court to consider suo motu case on overcrowding at Sabarimala again today. A petition filed by Aryadan Shouketh, former Chairperson of Nilambur Municipality, seeking to provide basic facilities to tribal communities in Nilambur is likely to come up before the High Court today. The tiger that is suspected to have killed a man at Koodallur in Wayanad remains elusive for the fifth day even as the Forest department continues combing operations. More cages with bait to be installed to lure and capture the animal. Archbishop Cyril Vasil, Papal delegate to Ernakulam Angamaly archdiocese and senior member of the Congregation for Oriental Churches, to arrive in Kochi today, amid mounting tension over a large group of lay people and around 400 priests in the archdiocese possibly facing stringent action by the Vatican if they disobey the synod diktat on mass liturgy. Results of bypolls to 33 local body wards in Kerala to be declared today. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala to participate in UDF’s mock trial, or ‘Vicharana Sadas’, against the LDF government at Elathur and Kunnamangalam assembly constituencies in Kozhikode today.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT