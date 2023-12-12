December 12, 2023 09:17 am | Updated 09:17 am IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has convened a high level online meeting to discuss the situation at Sabarimala and come up with solutions to ease the traffic logjam along the roads leading to the base camp at Nilackal and Pampa. Cabinet meeting at Idukki. Nava Kerala Sadas in Idukki and Kottayam districts today. Peerumedu, Poonjar, Kanhirapalli and Pala constituencies to be covered. Petition seeking to remove encroachments and stop illegal constructions in Munnar and other areas in Idukki district to come up for hearing before the Kerala High Court today. The Forest Department has intensified the combing operation in the South Wayanad division for the tiger that is suspected to have killed a farmer at Koodallur in Wayanad district on Tuesday. Efforts are on deploy a drone to monitor the movements of the tiger. Polling for the bye elections to 33 local body wards in Kerala will be held today.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT