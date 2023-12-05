Top Kerala News developments today

December 05, 2023 11:27 am | Updated 11:27 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today.

* PMLA Court, Kochi, to consider bail plea of Bhasurangan, the prime accused in the Kandala Service Cooperative Bank scam case who was arrested by the ED on November 21 and later remanded.

* Dairy farmers in Wayanad to take out a march to the Kerala-Karnataka border on Tuesday in protest against the ban imposed by the Karnataka Government on transportation of fodder, including green maize forage to Kerala.

* Congress Working Committee member K. Raju to inaugurate History Congress in Thiruvananthapuram today. KPCC president K. Sudhakaran to preside, Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan to deliver keynote address.

* Shashi Tharoor MP to inaugurate Open Forum on the Renaissance Movement in Kerala organised in connection with the History Congress today evening.

* Second day of Nava Kerala Sadas in Thrissur district. Manalur, Nattika, Ollur and Thrissur constituencies to be covered.

* Thiruvananthapuram district school arts festival begins today at Attingal.

* Speaker A.N. Shamseer to open Kozhikode District School Arts Festival at Perambra.

* The Kannur District School Arts festival begins in Thalassery today.

* As many as 21 international teams will complete in the 12th edition of the Admiral’s cup sailing Regatta 2023 off the Ettikulam beach in Kannur today.

