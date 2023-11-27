November 27, 2023 09:16 am | Updated 09:16 am IST

The Malappuram leg of the Nava Kerala Sadas begins today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers to attend programmes at Ponnani, Tavanur, Tirur and Tanur. PMLA Court, Kochi to hear bail plea of Satheeshkumar, the prime accused in the manoey laundering case registered in connection with the loan scam at the karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank. Police continue to probe the stampede at Cusat with further sections other than for unnatural death likely to be invoked. The team headed by Thrikkakara AC may record statements of university authorities and students today. Condolence meeting in memory of the students who died in the stampede to be held at School of Management Studies today. Suo motu case seeking action against a Dewaswom official at the Ernakulam Siva Temple for being drunk at the temple premises to come up before the Kerala High Court today. The Union Government’s Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a public outreach initiative to create awareness about various welfare schemes and ensure enrolment of more beneficiaries, begins in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts today.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT