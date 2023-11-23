Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:
- Palestine solidarity rally organised by Congress in Kozhikode today. Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor and leaders of the Indian Union Muslim league are expected to attend the event.
- Nava Kerala Sadas in Wayanad today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers to attend meetings in Kalpetta, Sulthan Bathery and Mananthavady.
- Petitions filed by Kerala Pradesh School Teachers Association and others seeking a directive to the State government to provide sufficient funds to headmasters in advance for the mid-day meal scheme to come up before the Kerala High Court today.
- The Paravur municipality in Ernakulam will hold an emergency meeting today to review the decision to sanction ₹1 lakh for the Nava Kerala Sadas. This was after the Congress-ruled municipality’s decision to defy the party diktat against financial allocation to the govt-sponsored programme turned controversial.
- Conference of eminent Earth Sciences experts from India and abroad in Kochi today.
- Speaker A.N. Shamseer to open Mohammed Abdurahiman Sahib Memorial meeting in Kozhikode today.

