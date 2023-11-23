November 23, 2023 09:06 am | Updated 09:06 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

Palestine solidarity rally organised by Congress in Kozhikode today. Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor and leaders of the Indian Union Muslim league are expected to attend the event. Nava Kerala Sadas in Wayanad today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers to attend meetings in Kalpetta, Sulthan Bathery and Mananthavady. Petitions filed by Kerala Pradesh School Teachers Association and others seeking a directive to the State government to provide sufficient funds to headmasters in advance for the mid-day meal scheme to come up before the Kerala High Court today. The Paravur municipality in Ernakulam will hold an emergency meeting today to review the decision to sanction ₹1 lakh for the Nava Kerala Sadas. This was after the Congress-ruled municipality’s decision to defy the party diktat against financial allocation to the govt-sponsored programme turned controversial. Conference of eminent Earth Sciences experts from India and abroad in Kochi today. Speaker A.N. Shamseer to open Mohammed Abdurahiman Sahib Memorial meeting in Kozhikode today.

