November 15, 2023 09:34 am | Updated 09:35 am IST

Supreme Court judge B.V. Nagarathna to address function to mark Lok Ayukta Day in Thiruvananthapuram today. Thunderbolt commandos of the Kerala Police intensify the search for the suspected Maoists who fled into the forest following a gun battle at Ayyankunnu in Kannur yesterday. The police team is scouring the deep forests and combing the fringe areas. Martin V.D., the accused in Kalamassery Jehovah’s Witness convention centre blast case, to be produced before the Principal sessions Court. The remand period of the accused will end today. The police may seek his custody for completing the investigation in the case. Bhasurangan, the key suspect in the Kandla Service cooperative bank loan scam, and his son have been asked to be present at the Kochi office of the Directorate of Enforcement today. The agency had earlier grilled Bhasurangan for a few hours on Monday. Petitions filed by a Kolkata based company and others seeking a directive to the KTDFC to return their matured fixed deposit invested in the company to come up before the Kerala High Court today. The anti-KRail action council will take out a march to the Southern Railways’ chief administrative office in Kochi today in the wake of reports of the Railways considering the SilverLine semi high speed railway proposal afresh. Hibi, Eden, MP, to inaugurate the march. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate the 125th anniversary celebrations of he Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram today. Chariots start moving along the streets of Kalpathy carrying the deities. The festival frenzy peaks as devotees turn out in large numbers. Actor and politician Suresh Gopi will appear before the Nadakkavu police today for questioning in connection with a case registered against him following a complaint by a woman journalist in Kozhikode; BJP workers to stage protest in front of police station. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to inaugurate the Chavara Lecture Series at Rajagiri Public School today. Competitions peak as stage events add colour to Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) arts festival being held at VPSV Ayurveda College, Kottakkal. Government Medical College continues to be in the lead. Kozhikode police launch manhunt for an accomplice of the prime accused who escaped to Coimbatore after the murdering a woman and dumping the body at Nadukani Ghat road on the Nilambur-Gudallur inter-State highway. Vayojanolsavam organised by Kozhikode Corporation for senior citizens concludes today.

