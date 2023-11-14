November 14, 2023 09:15 am | Updated 09:15 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Veena George to inaugurate state-level Children’s Day celebrations and present awards at a function in Thiruvananthapuram. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Children’s Day celebrations organised by the Kerala State Child Welfare Council in Thiruvananthapuram. General Education minister V.Sivankutty to flag off Children’s Day rally in Thiruvananthapuram. Health Minister Veena George to inaugurate function organised by the Indian Institute of Diabetes in Thiruvananthapuram to mark World Diabetes Day. A Special Court in Kochi will pronounce the sentence for Ashfaq Alam, who was convicted in the rape and murder case of a five-year-old girl at Aluva, today. The court had earlier found him guilty of 13 offences including rape of a minor, abduction and murder. PMLA court in Kochi to hear Crime Branch plea seeking return of the documents seized by the Enforcement Directorate as part of the probe into the money laundering angle of the loan scam at the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank in Thrissur. Petition seeking to evict encroachers from government land and prevent illegal constructions in Munnar and other parts of the Idukki district to come up for hearing in Kerala High Court. Private bus operators across Kerala to meet Transport Minister Antony Raju in Ernakulam to apprise him of the crisis facing the sector. A low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression in the next 24 hours. Southern and central Kerala are likely to receive isolated heavy showers for the next five days triggered by the weather system. Penultimate day of five-day Vayojanolsavam organised by Kozhikode Corporation. Seminars and cultural programmes today. Kerala University of health Sciences inter zone arts festival at Kottakkal.

