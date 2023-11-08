November 08, 2023 09:25 am | Updated 09:25 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

The Special Operations Group and the Thunderbolt Squad of Kerala police continue combing operations in rural Kozhikode and Periya forest region following the encounter between Thunderbolt commandos and Maoists in Wayanad district on Tuesday night. Health Minister Veena George to declare Kozhikode Nipah free and open Kerala One Health Centre for Nipah Research at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode today Patient care services and functioning of medical college hospitals in Kerala are likely to be disrupted today as PG medical students (resident doctors) begin a 24-hour strike, boycotting all hospital duties including emergency services. House surgeons have also joined the strike demanding a hike in stipend, slash in course fee and better facilities for medicos. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a petition challenging the selection of the chief priest of Sabarimala temple. The petition alleged that the Sabarimala Special Commissioner did not follow the norms in selection. A public march to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) office in Kozhikode is planned for today to demand an underpass across National Highway 66 at Iringal near Vadakara.

