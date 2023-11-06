November 06, 2023 09:15 am | Updated 09:15 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

The three-member disciplinary committee constituted by the KPCC will hear party leader Aryadan Shoukath who has been issued notice for organising a Palestine solidarity meeting in Malappuram, defying the party whip. Seminars on Higher Education Pluralism and cultural diversity as part of the Keraleeyam festival in Thiruvananthapuram. Prabhat Patnaik, Prakash Karat, and Kanimozhy to address the seminar ‘Welfare and growth: Economic Alternatives for the Future in Thiruvananthapuram today. One more woman who was injured in the Kalamassery blasts died today morning, taking the toll to four. The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court will consider an application by the police seeking custody of Martin VD, accused in the blasts case. A petition by Sreekuttan, KSU Chairman candidate for the union elections at the Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur seeking to conduct a fresh election to the post of Chairman is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. A low-pressure area is likely to form over the Arabian Sea by Wednesday, triggering another bout of intense spells of rainfall in Kerala. An orange alert has been issued for two districts— Palakkad and Ernakulam today. The Kozhikode police have booked 12 persons on the charge of offering a fraudulent course in prophetic medicine and swindling approximately ₹1 crore from learners. Various forged documents including court orders have been seized from the Kunnamangalam-based firm following complaints from the deceived students.

Read more news from Kerala here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT