November 03, 2023 09:12 am | Updated 09:12 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

The SIT probing the Kalamassery blasts case is likely to take a call on the identification parade of the accused today. The police are also looking into the social media footprint of the accused. A suo motu case relating to the steps taken to provide amenities and other facilities to Sabarimala pilgrims and for effective crowd management for the ensuing festival at Sabarimala is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. KSU to move High Court today alleging manipulation of the Kerala Varma college union election by the SFI and Left- aligned teachers association. The petition will seek reelection in the campus. The Ernakulam District School Science fest being held at the Govt Girls HSS, Ernakulam will conclude today.

