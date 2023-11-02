November 02, 2023 09:16 am | Updated 09:16 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

Seminars on agriculture sector, food security, dairy development sector and land reforms will be part of the Keraleeyam festival to highlight the State’s achievements in various sectors International Book Festival to be held at Assembly complex in Thiruvananthapuram Suo motu case relating to the selection and appointment of Melsathis of Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today CBI to take over the investigation of the case involving a former senior manager of Punjab National Bank accused of cheating and defrauding the bank of ₹12.5 crore from the Kozhikode Corporation’s accounts A two-day meeting of real estate developers in the state under Credai is beginning today in Kochi Kerala Women’s Commission to hold a public hearing in Kochi today to address the issues faced by women employed on contact The Ernakulam District Revenue School Science fest will begin today. About 3,000 students from various educational sub-districts are attending the event. Second and final day of CBSE Kalotsav in Kozhikode.

