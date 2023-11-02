Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:
- Seminars on agriculture sector, food security, dairy development sector and land reforms will be part of the Keraleeyam festival to highlight the State’s achievements in various sectors
- International Book Festival to be held at Assembly complex in Thiruvananthapuram
- Suo motu case relating to the selection and appointment of Melsathis of Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today
- CBI to take over the investigation of the case involving a former senior manager of Punjab National Bank accused of cheating and defrauding the bank of ₹12.5 crore from the Kozhikode Corporation’s accounts
- A two-day meeting of real estate developers in the state under Credai is beginning today in Kochi
- Kerala Women’s Commission to hold a public hearing in Kochi today to address the issues faced by women employed on contact
- The Ernakulam District Revenue School Science fest will begin today. About 3,000 students from various educational sub-districts are attending the event.
- Second and final day of CBSE Kalotsav in Kozhikode.
