October 22, 2023 09:16 am | Updated 09:18 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

One- day seminar on ‘Multilaterism beyond New Delhi G-20 Summit’ at Mascot Hotel, Thiruvananthapuram. Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, to open event in Kozhikode to mark the death anniversary of Ramdas Vaidyar, satirist and Ayurveda physician.

