October 19, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST

The bail plea of P.R. Aravindakshan, who was arrested by the ED in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank scam, will come up before the PMLA special court in Kochi today. The agency had opposed the plea earlier by stating that he had a direct role in the issue of fake loans from the bank. Petition filed by Aryadan Shouketh, former Chairperson of Nilambur Municipality seeking to provide basic facilities to tribal communities in Pothugal, Vazhikadavu and Karulai grama panchayats in Nilambur to come up before the High Court today. The task force formed by the State government to oversee the removal of encroachments in Munnar and other parts of the Idukki district started the eviction of encroachments on government land. The team evicted nearly five acres of encroached land at Chinnakkanal and earmarked the area on Thursday morning. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a function in Thiruvananthapuram today to felicitate the medal winners in the Hangzhou Asian games. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is to inaugurate a get-together of foreign students doing various courses in Kerala University at the Kanakakunnu palace in Thiruvananthapuram today. Health Minister Veena George is to inspect government hospitals in Kozhikode and Wayanad today to evaluate the development works and address shortcomings.

