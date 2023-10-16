October 16, 2023 09:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar is to attend a meeting of newly-elected Congress mandalam and block presidents in Kozhikode district today. The Excise department will seek custody of the four-member gang arrested with the biggest volume of MDMA in recent times in Kochi. Their custodial interrogation is likely to throw more light on what is suspected to be a racket with links in Himachal Pradesh. A hunt is on for the main supplier of the drugs. A public interest litigation seeking to prevent children from participating in the performance of Thee Chamundi Theyyam is scheduled to come up before the Kerala High Court today. The NDA state leadership is meeting in Kochi to discuss the current political situation and the preparations for the forthcoming elections. The IMD has issued an orange alert for four districts in Kerala today, warning of very heavy rains and a yellow alert for the remaining districts. The intensity of rain is likely to come down, along with the weakening of the weather system over Bay of Bengal. Ration dealers to take out a march to the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram raising a host of issues including the denial of commission for ration supplied. Former Minister and CPI(M) leader G. Sudhakaran is scheduled to inaugurate the protest. The agitation against the privatization of Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML) in Palakkad is set to enter the 1000th day as employees at the Kanjikode unit review their protest strategies.

