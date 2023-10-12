October 12, 2023 10:02 am | Updated 10:02 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

The Kerala State unit of the Loktantrik Janata Dal is all set to merge with Lalu Prasad-led Rashtriya Janata Dal at an event in Kozhikode today evening, Tejashwi Yadav, Deputy CM, Bihar, will attend it, the RJD’s existing State committee has been dissolved ahead of the merger. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the IEDC Summit for aspiring student entrepreneurs organised by the Kerala Startup Mission at the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram today. Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd is making preparations to receive the first ship at the Vizhinjam International Seaport. The first project vessel carrying container handling cranes for the port reached the outer anchorage on Wednesday. A section of farmers are meeting scientists and policymakers as part of the 16th National Agri Science Congress in Kochi today. A batch of petitions highlighting the bad conditions of roads in Kerala is scheduled to come up before the High Court today.

Read more news from Kerala here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT