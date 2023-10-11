October 11, 2023 09:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST

The first project cargo vessel to the Vizhinjam International Seaport is likely to berth at the port tonight. The ship carries cranes required for the port from China. The 20th Globelics international conference on economics to open in Thiruvananthapuram today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the four-day event at Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation. ‘Globelics’ is short for Global Network for Economics of Learning, Innovation, and Competence Building Systems. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a petition challenging the order of the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court dismissing a plea for an investigation into the alleged illegal financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter T. Veena, besides some UDF leaders. A talk on Rethinking Food Crisis Responses will be delivered by Dr Channing Arndt from the International Food Policy Research Institute at the Agricultural Science Congress which is going on in Kochi. Dr. Mathura Swaminathan and two other scientists will speak on on gender equity in agriculture, social responsibilities in GM crops and coastal farming issues.

