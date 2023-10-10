October 10, 2023 09:09 am | Updated 09:10 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil is to formally launch the distribution of 15000 Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) cards for the economically backward sections at a function in Thiruvananthapuram today. A petition seeking to regulate and lay down guidelines for the online review of films by vloggers to come up before the Kerala High Court today. A trial court in Kochi will consider the bail plea of Aravindakshan and Jils, the accused in the Karuvannur bank scam, whose custody with the Enforcement Directorate ends today. The ED will also question more people in connection with the case. Union Minister for Fisheries Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala to inaugurate the 3-day Agricultural Science Congress 2023 and Expo in Kochi today. Former ISRO Chairman K. Kasturirangan will be the guest of honor. The Kerala Electricity Employees Confederation affiliated to the Congress will take out a march to the Vydyuthi Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram demanding a CBI inquiry into the decision of the Electricity Regulatory Commission to cancel the long-term power purchase agreements with four companies. Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan will inaugurate the march. The South Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama is organising a march to the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram expressing solidarity with the Palestinian freedom fighters. Kochi Corporation council meeting to decide on procuring a machine for open canal desilting, a self-propelled machine for road sweeping, a machine for Fort Kochi beach cleaning and a machine for desilting drains with recycler.

