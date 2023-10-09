October 09, 2023 09:33 am | Updated 09:34 am IST

General Education minister V. Sivankutty to inaugurate seminar on pre- school education, teacher education and continuing education for senior citizens organised by the State Council for Educational Research and training (SCERT) at Sikshak Sadan, Thiruvananthapuram today. A suo motu case relating to the collection of funds by the coordinator of Punyam Poonkavanam Project at Sabarimala from devotees to come up before the Kerala High Court today. NE monsoon likely to become active from today. IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. Former Finance Minister T. M Thomas Isaac to visit the newly-constructed auditorium at the Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam. The facility with a seating capacity of 700 was set up using ₹13 crore assistance under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). Women celebrities in Kozhikode will join Kudumbasree to celebrate the ‘Thirike schoolil’ (Back to school) campaign. The Congress- aligned Kerala Private College Teachers Association (KPCTA) will hold a ‘black day’ protest today in Kozhikode against the Calicut University decision to impose fine on examiners if there are variations in marks after re-evaluation of answer scripts.

