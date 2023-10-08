ADVERTISEMENT

Top Kerala News developments today

October 08, 2023 09:23 am | Updated 09:24 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on October 8, Sunday

Kerala Bureau

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran. File. | Photo Credit: Giji K Raman

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Annual meeting of the Kerala Judicial Officers Association will be held in Kochi today.

2. Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran will open the valedictory of the Forest Week observance in Kerala today. He will also announce the proposal to set up a Tiger Safari Park at Chakkittapara in Kozhikode.

3. A meeting of the Electricity Consumers Forum in Kochi today will discuss possible power cuts in the wake of low water levels in reservoirs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more news from Kerala here

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US