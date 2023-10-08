Top Kerala News developments today

October 08, 2023 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Annual meeting of the Kerala Judicial Officers Association will be held in Kochi today.

2. Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran will open the valedictory of the Forest Week observance in Kerala today. He will also announce the proposal to set up a Tiger Safari Park at Chakkittapara in Kozhikode.

3. A meeting of the Electricity Consumers Forum in Kochi today will discuss possible power cuts in the wake of low water levels in reservoirs.

