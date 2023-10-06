Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today
- UDF coordination committee meeting will be held in Thiruvananthapuram today.
- Minister for Sports V. Abdurhiman will attend various programmes in Wayanad, including the inauguration of the district school sports meet at the district stadium.
- Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to inaugurate the 16th edition of international hacking and cybersecurity conference cOcOn in Kochi today.
- A search is on for the four fishermen missing after their boat capsized off the coast of Munambam in Ernakulam on Thursday night. Three others were rescued by other boats.
- A suo motu case registered following the fire in the Brahmapuram waste treatment yard in Ernakulam is likely to come up for hearing before the High Court today.
- More than four lakh Kudumbasree members in Kozhikode district are returning to school as part of the ‘Thirike Schoolil’ campaign, which aims to chart a new course for a Mission that has now reached its 25th year.
