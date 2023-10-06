October 06, 2023 09:38 am | Updated 09:39 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

UDF coordination committee meeting will be held in Thiruvananthapuram today. Minister for Sports V. Abdurhiman will attend various programmes in Wayanad, including the inauguration of the district school sports meet at the district stadium. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to inaugurate the 16th edition of international hacking and cybersecurity conference cOcOn in Kochi today. A search is on for the four fishermen missing after their boat capsized off the coast of Munambam in Ernakulam on Thursday night. Three others were rescued by other boats. A suo motu case registered following the fire in the Brahmapuram waste treatment yard in Ernakulam is likely to come up for hearing before the High Court today. More than four lakh Kudumbasree members in Kozhikode district are returning to school as part of the ‘Thirike Schoolil’ campaign, which aims to chart a new course for a Mission that has now reached its 25th year.