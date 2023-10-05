October 05, 2023 09:45 am | Updated 09:45 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues will attend the zonal review meeting of development works undertaken by the Left Democratic Front government, in Kozhikode today. KPCC leadership meeting today in Thiruvananthapuram. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve to give away an award in memory of the late journalist N. Rajesh to Thomas Jacob, former editorial director, Malayala Manorama, today in Kozhikode. Education Minister V. Sivankutty will attend various programmes in Wayanad district today, including the inauguration of the newly constructed high-tech building of the Sarvajana Higher Secondary School at Sulthan Bathery. Muslim League leader P.K. Kunhalikutty to inaugurate the Ernakulam parliamentary party convention at Kalamassery. Petitions seeking action against encroachments and illegal constructions in Munnar and other areas in Idukki district to come up for hearing before the Kerala High Court.

