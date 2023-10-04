October 04, 2023 09:11 am | Updated 09:11 am IST

Petition seeking to hand over the houses built for endosulfan victims in Kasaragod, to come up before the Kerala High Court today. The court last time wanted the district collector to hand over the houses to the beneficiaries by October 15. The Enforcement Directorate will seek the custody of CPI(M) municipal councillor Aravindakshan who was arrested in the Karuvannur Service cooperative bank scam case. The arrest had invited protest from the party, which had alleged that it was part of a political conspiracy. Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will review the steps taken by the government to resolve the crisis in the cooperative sector. The meeting will also seek restoration of the power purchase agreements that were cancelled by the Kerala State Electricity regulatory Commission. The intensity of rain is likely to abate in southern Kerala from today with the weakening of the weather system over the Bay of Bengal. However, ghat regions may experience light to moderate rainfall, while dry weather will prevail over north and parts of central Kerala. African swine flu fever has been reported for the first time in Kozhikode. Awareness session planned for pig farm owners in the vicinity of Janakikkad forests near Perambra where it has been reported.

