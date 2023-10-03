- The Kerala High Court will consider a petition seeking to curb the encroachments in Munnar. The State Government had earlier informed the court about the formation of a task force to remove the encroachments.
- A petition seeking to keep secret the identity of the HIV positive persons, who seek financial aid from the government, to come up before the High Court.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers will participate in a zonal review meeting of Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and Alappuzha districts at the Bolgatty Palace, Kochi today.
- Senior police officials of four districts under the Ernakulam Range will hold a review meeting of the law-and-order situation in their respective jurisdiction.
- Higher Education Minister R. Bindu to inaugurate a building set up under RUSA funding at the St.Xavier’s College, Aluva.
- BJP Thiruvananthapuram district president V.V. Rajesh to stage a day- long fast before the Kandala Service Cooperative Bank to protest the financial irregularities in the bank. Party national secretary Anil Antony to inaugurate the fast.
