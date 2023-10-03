October 03, 2023 09:07 am | Updated 09:07 am IST

The Kerala High Court will consider a petition seeking to curb the encroachments in Munnar. The State Government had earlier informed the court about the formation of a task force to remove the encroachments. A petition seeking to keep secret the identity of the HIV positive persons, who seek financial aid from the government, to come up before the High Court. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers will participate in a zonal review meeting of Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and Alappuzha districts at the Bolgatty Palace, Kochi today. Senior police officials of four districts under the Ernakulam Range will hold a review meeting of the law-and-order situation in their respective jurisdiction. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu to inaugurate a building set up under RUSA funding at the St.Xavier’s College, Aluva. BJP Thiruvananthapuram district president V.V. Rajesh to stage a day- long fast before the Kandala Service Cooperative Bank to protest the financial irregularities in the bank. Party national secretary Anil Antony to inaugurate the fast.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT