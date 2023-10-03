Top Kerala News developments today
Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today, October 3, 2023
October 03, 2023 09:07 am | Updated 09:07 am IST
The Kerala High Court.
Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

The Kerala High Court will consider a petition seeking to curb the encroachments in Munnar. The State Government had earlier informed the court about the formation of a task force to remove the encroachments.
A petition seeking to keep secret the identity of the HIV positive persons, who seek financial aid from the government, to come up before the High Court.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers will participate in a zonal review meeting of Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and Alappuzha districts at the Bolgatty Palace, Kochi today.
Senior police officials of four districts under the Ernakulam Range will hold a review meeting of the law-and-order situation in their respective jurisdiction.
Higher Education Minister R. Bindu to inaugurate a building set up under RUSA funding at the St.Xavier’s College, Aluva.
BJP Thiruvananthapuram district president V.V. Rajesh to stage a day- long fast before the Kandala Service Cooperative Bank to protest the financial irregularities in the bank. Party national secretary Anil Antony to inaugurate the fast.
