September 30, 2023 09:47 am | Updated 09:48 am IST

The Southwest monsoon draws to a close today with a vigorous spell of rainfall, relatively reducing the monsoon deficit. However, this is the third largest deficit year for Kerala in the last 123 years. Heavy rainfall warning for 10 districts in Kerala till Sunday. Fishermen advised against venturing out to sea. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu to inaugurate a two-day conference on Generative AI and the future of education organised by the Institute of Human resource Development (IHRD) in Thiruvananthapuram Fisheries scientists meet at a daylong workshop at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences (KUFOS) to discuss climate change as well as the recent controversy over status of Kerala fisheries in terms of sustainability. The new deep sea fishing policy too will come up for discussion. The Munnar Catering College and Swiss institute for Hospitality will sign an MoU in the presence of Chief Secretary V Venu in Kochi today.

