September 29, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

Health Minister Veena George to inaugurate function to mark World Heart Day organised by the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and Kerala Heart Foundation at the Institution of Engineers Hall, Thiruvananthapuram today. The police have beefed up security and deputed additional police forces in the areas adjoining forest fringes of Kannur in the wake of the attack on the office of the Kerala Forest Development Corporation at Kambamala in Wayanad by suspected Maoists yesterday. Maoist presence has been reported in Kelakam, Kolayad, Kottiyoor and Kanichar in Kannur several times in the last few months. The police have also launched awareness campaigns in the tribal areas. Two patients including a child, who are undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital have tested negative for Nipah virus. Food Minister GR Anil to inaugurate valedictory of Global Travel Mart at the Arts and Crafts Village, vellar in Thiruvananthapuram. Thiruvananthapuram Press Club to honour Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on his writings at a function today. The Kerala High Court will take up for hearing petitions filed by former finance minister TM Thomas Isaac and the CEO of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) KM Abraham for quashing the case registered against them by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the issue of masala bonds.

