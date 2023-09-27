September 27, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

The Enforcement Directorate is likely to move to court today, seeking custody of CPI(M) leader P.R. Aravindakshan and Jilse, former accountant of the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank who were arrested yesterday in the loan scam case. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will open the first edition of the travel expo Global Travel Market (GTM 2023) at The Leela Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram today evening. A petition by lawyer Saiby Jose Kidangoor seeking to quash the case registered against him for accepting exorbitant fees from clients on the pretext of bribing judges to obtain favourable judgments is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. Death of two youths at Karingarapully, Palakkad. The property owner confesses to having buried the two bodies after the youth were accidentally electrocuted by a trap set up to keep wild pigs at bay.

