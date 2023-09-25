September 25, 2023 09:41 am | Updated 09:43 am IST

The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a petition against the failure of the Kasaragod district collector to hand over the homes built for endosulfan victims. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Raja Ravi Varma art gallery in the Museum premises, Thiruvananthapuram today evening. Labour Minister V.Sivankutty to inaugurate workshop on welfare fund boards in Thiruvananthapuram. Schools and colleges in Kozhikode re open today after the district administration lifted the curbs imposed in the wake of the Nipah outbreak. The curbs will remain in force in containment zones. A spike in dengue fever cases and a death in recent days has led the Health department in Kozhikode to launch containment efforts. Procession of idols and their immersion in the sea at Sanghumukhom as part of Ganeshotsavam today evening in Thiruvananthapuram. Seminar on Mission Chandrayaan at the Kerala State Science and technology museum in Thiruvananthapuram.

