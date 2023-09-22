September 22, 2023 09:06 am | Updated 09:06 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

The Kerala High Court has sought the response of the Government and the Guruvayur Devaswom Committee to a plea for the reintroduction of an online booking facility for free darshan for pilgrims/devotees at Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple. Minister for Revenue K. Rajan to inaugurate conference organised by FICCI on affordable housing in Kochi today. CEOs of companies, and heads of public and private sector banks to attend. A two-day festival on Sree Narayana Guru organised by the Sahitya Akademi begins today at the District Public Library in Palakkad. The curtains go up on the second edition of the global Brahmin meet today in Palakkad. The Kozhikode Corporation and the Kerala Maritime Board will sign an agreement today for a collaborative high-tech car parking project on Kozhikode Beach. This project will be constructed on 4.22 acres of land owned by the Maritime Board. The cost of construction and income from parking will be shared equally between both entities. Once completed, the parking facility is expected to alleviate traffic congestion on Beach Road.

