September 20, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

A suo motu case initiated following the Tanur boat tragedy is to come up before the Kerala High Court today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will unveil the logo of the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram today. Minister for Ports Ahammed Devarkovil will preside over the function. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will launch the redesigned website of Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd, (VISL), the Special Purpose Company set up by the Government of Kerala for the seaport project. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to chair a meeting of the State cabinet today. Investigation into the blast at the scrapyard of the Nita Gelatine company in which one person was killed and four others sustained serious injuries will begin today. As many as 281 people on the contact list, who were exposed to the first Nipah patient in Kozhikode, have completed their 21-day isolation period. There are still 1,286 people on the contact list. Contractors of the Kochi Corporation have gone on strike demanding payment of pending bills. The civic authorities could not keep their word of part payment of bills following the financial crisis. The strike will affect construction as well as repair works, and other services rendered by the contractors.

