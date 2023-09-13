September 13, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Three Central teams including one from ICMR, a mobile testing unit from NIV, Pune and a team of epidemic control experts to arrive in Kozhikode today to assist the State health administration in tackling the Nipah outbreak after four samples from the district including two of the deceased persons tested positive and three returned negative. Containment zones were declared in seven panchayats. Neighbouring districts are on high alert. Contact tracing of the deceased and infected persons is to be intensified. Meanwhile, a medical student in Thiruvananthapuram with Nipah symptoms is under observation. In the Assembly today: Opposition to move an adjournment motion on the financial crisis faced by the State. Important Legislative Business: Discussion on the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland (Amendment) Bill and Kerala Medical Education (Regulation and Control of Admission to Private Medical Educational Institutions) Amendment Bill. The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court at Kunnamangalam will pronounce the verdict in the case against 93-year-old human rights activist and former Naxalite leader Grow Vasu in connection with a protest in Kozhikode against the alleged encounter killing of two Maoists seven years ago. A petition challenging the Government order allowing to reopening of P.V. Anwar’s water theme park at Kudaranji in Kozhikode to come up before the kerala High Court today. Kerala Management Association summit in Kochi to focus on IT and AI as it helps industries, including SMEs from the State that have been launched under the One Lakh SMEs programme. Senior RSS leader P.P. Mukundan passed away at a private hospital in Kochi today morning.

