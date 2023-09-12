September 12, 2023 09:08 am | Updated 09:14 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Two suspected Nipah deaths at Maruthonkara in Kozhikode. Three family members of the deceased person with symptoms are in isolation at a private hospital. Isolation ward readied at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital. Samples were sent to NIV, Pune for analysis. Results are expected later today. Health Minister Veena George will chair an emergency high-level meeting at Kozhikode today. In the Kerala Assembly today: Opposition to move notice for adjournment of the House to take up discussion on the failure of the Government machinery to prevent the abduction and murder of a minor girl at Aluva. Important legislative business in the Assembly today: Discussion on the Kerala Abkari (Amendment) Bill and Kerala Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill The Kunnamangalam Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court in Kozhikode will hear a case against former Naxalite and human rights activist Ayinoor Vasu aka GROW Vasu, who has been remanded in judicial custody for more than a month. He has been facing trial in a case registered by Kozhikode city police in 2016, on charges of unlawful assembly, when the bodies of two Maoists, who died in an encounter in Malappuram, were brought for autopsy at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The Kerala High Court will consider the cases against the encroachments and illegal constructions in Munnar and other parts of the Idukki district. The court had initiated a suo motu contempt of court case against C.V. Varghese, Secretary of the CPI(M) Idukki district, for going ahead with the the construction of Santhanpara area committee office despite being asked to stop it.

