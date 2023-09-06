September 06, 2023 09:44 am | Updated 09:44 am IST

The Kerala High Court has dismissed a petition seeking a directive to the State government to consider winding up the Kerala Administrative Tribunal. The petitioner sought the plea on the ground that the constitution of the tribunal has not achieved its main objectives of reducing of the workload in the High Court in dealing with cases involving government servants. The cabinet meeting today is likely to consider re instating the power purchase agreements by KSEB that were cancelled by the Electricity regulatory Commission. Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the newly constructed cantilever glass bridge and adventure park at the Wagamon hill station in Idukki today Ashtami Rohini vallasadya to be held today at Aranmula. Ernakulam District Congress Committee to hold a leadership meet in Kochi. MPs, MLAs, former elected representatives, block-mandalam presidents to attend.

Track latest news from Kerala here

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT