September 05, 2023 10:40 am | Updated 10:40 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

Good turnout as polling for the Puthupally bye election began at 7 am today at 182 polling stations. There are 1,76,417 voters in the constituency. Police and central force deployed for security. The Kerala State Electricity Board to open one more tender for 150 MW today under the mid- term power contract even as the Chief Secretary has convened a high level meeting to discuss the possibility of reviving the 465 MW Power Purchase Agreement that was cancelled by the Electricity regulatory Commission for violation of procedures. The Kerala High Court will consider a plea for speeding up the CBI probe into the Tanur custodial death case. The brother of Thamir Jifri, who allegedly died in police custody, has moved the court. The case related to the alleged illegal construction of CPI(M) party office in Idukki is likely to come up before the High Court. The two accused in the Karuvannur cooperative bank loan scam who were arrested by ED yesterday will be produced in court today. Transport Minister Antony Raju, Transport Commissioner S Sreejith and Transport Secretary Biju Prabhakar to meet legal experts, KSRTC officials at Ernakulam Guest House, to discuss the alleged misuse of National Permit by private buses which operate as contract carriages. Kerala State Film Development Corporation to organise a discussion on implementing various projects in the field of animation, visual effects and gaming in Kochi today. An urgent meeting of the Kozhikode Corporation council has been convened today to seek approval for the DPR for renovation of the central market.

Track latest news from Kerala here

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT